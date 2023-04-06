California Doctor Allegedly Tormented Husband Daily As She Poisoned Him With Drano Every Morning

Dr. Yue “Emily” Yu, a dermatologist who owned a private practice in California, has been accused of poisoning her husband’s tea with drain cleaner in July 2022. Yu was indicted on three felony counts of poisoning, along with one felony count of domestic battery.

According to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Yu’s husband, radiologist Jack Chen, reported that he tasted something abnormal in his daily tea. After Chen set up a camera in his kitchen where his tea would be left on the counter, the man caught his wife pouring liquid Drano into his drink. After witnessing his wife’s concerning actions, Chen gathered up samples of the tainted tea to give to Irvine police.

Woman’s Horrific Act On Husband

After being poisoned by his wife, Chen reportedly suffered from stomach ulcers. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer spoke about the matter, saying, “Our homes should be where we feel the safest. Yet, a licensed medical professional capitalized on her husband’s daily rituals to torment her husband by systematically plying his tea with a Drano-like substance intending to cause him pain and suffering.”

In August 2022, Yu was arrested for her crimes, but released on a $30,000 bond. Chen filed for divorce after the incident and also requested a restraining order, restricting Yu from seeing Chen or the former couple’s young children. The request was granted. Chen currently has full custody of the children, while Yu still has scheduled visitation rights.

Chen claimed that Yu and her mother were abusive towards him and their 7 and 8-year-old children for a long while. He said, “As early as two-years-old Emily and Amy were verbally and then physically abusive to [our son and daughter] which intensified as they grew older. They are both verbally and physically abusive to me.”

Yu’s legal team claims that Chen made up the allegations against Yu in order to gain full custody of their children. Yu is scheduled to be arraigned on April 18.

