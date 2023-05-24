Kentucky Man Accused Of Shooting Roommate Over Eating His Last Hot Pocket

On Sunday, 64-year-old Clifton E. Williams of Louisville was arrested and charged with one count of assault. This was in response to an argument between Williams and his roommate that resulted in the roommate being shot and wounded by Williams. According to local news outlets, the squabble was a hot pocket.

Assault Details

Police reported that Williams was enraged when he found out his roommate had eaten the last Hot Pocket. Williams then started throwing tiles at the roommate, who attempted to leave.

Williams then allegedly went back inside, got a gun, and shot the roommate in the rear end. Before the shot was fired, the roommate repeatedly stated “Don’t shoot,” to Williams, but he fired anyway.

Per local authorities, the roommate sought assistance a few blocks away. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where was treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday morning, Williams was arraigned on an assault charge and given a $7500 bond. The court ordered Williams to not have any contact with his roommate, and also to not own any firearms or other weapons.

Court of Public Opinion

Williams is set to return to court on May 30. It’s unknown if he entered a plea or if he’s hired an attorney to represent him.

Social media blogs have shared their opinions regarding the peculiar crime. Pop culture outlet, Barstool Sports shared a piece about the incident.

“It’s difficult to give the final ruling here without proper context. But if I were a betting man, I’d assume this wasn’t the first time this man has had to tell his roommate to not eat his Hot Pockets. I’d venture to guess it wasn’t the 5th or 6th time, either. You don’t shoot a man in the ass unless you’ve had to tell this prick a million times already to keep his grubby little hands off your Hot Pockets. First couple of times you just curse at him under your breath. 3rd or 4th time you might hit him with a little smack to the sack. 5th or 6th you might have to throw a punch. Only after that do you resort to shooting the dude in the a—.”