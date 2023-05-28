Unedited Alex Murdaugh Crime Scene Videos Accidently Sent to Netflix

Alex Murdaugh’s double murder crime scene videos were mistakenly sent to Netflix, but a South Carolina judge ruled that they should stay private, according to a report.

Deputies from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responding to the situation had bodycam footage, however it was not labeled as a sealed exhibit when it was entered into evidence during the trial, according to a source that has knowledge of the situation.

On Friday, Judge Clifton Newman, who was in charge of Murdaugh’s double homicide case, released an order stating that the videos cannot be made public, even though there was a mistake. This was reported by local news outlets.

Videos that had been edited to blur out upsetting images which were displayed during the trial were allowed to be shared with the public.

A jury found Murdaugh guilty of murdering his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, on March 2. He was given a life sentence, but he still denied any guilt.

BREAKING: Physical evidence directly ties Alex Murdaugh to the double homicide of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, multiple sources told @FITSNews.



THAT is a big deal.https://t.co/pCqUVFNV2b — Mandy Matney (@MandyMatney) January 5, 2022

Judge Newman strongly criticized him for his wrongdoings and deceitful behavior before giving him two life sentences to be served one after the other.

“I know you have to see Paul and Maggie during the nighttimes when you’re attempting to go to sleep. I’m sure they come and visit you. I’m sure,” the judge stated.

After a six-week trial, with 76 witnesses having testified, Murdaugh himself took the stand. This was the final piece of evidence that sealed the deal.

“We already know that he’s a lawyer. He’s able to be emotional with cases,” James McDowell, a juror, stated. “He’s able to be emotional with himself. He knows … when to turn it on and off. So I think that we were able to read right through that.”

A guilty verdict was handed down after three hours of deliberation.

Murdaugh is facing a number of indictments for tax evasion and a civil case over the wrongful death of 19-year-old Mallory Beach, who passed away in a boat crash in 2019 with Paul, Alex’s son, at the wheel.

Deposition for those cases will be August 14.