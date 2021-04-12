Have you heard Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama’s new podcast Renegades: Born in the USA? The full project is now streaming on Spotify and you can read our review here. But if you haven’t had the chance to catch up with the ex-president and The Boss, a hilarious impression of the duo from Saturday Night Live might do the trick.

Last Saturday, Carey Mulligan hosted the late-night NBC show with rapper Kid Cudi performing as the musical guest. But it was a bit during the Weekend Update that really went trending on social media: Beck Bennett and Chris Redd appear as Bruce Springsteen and former President Barack Obama, respectively, to plug their Spotify podcast and “riff” for Michael Che. The result is hilariously awkward.

‘Renegades: Born in the USA’

On Renegades, the deep friendship between these public figures is clear. Though it might come as a surprise to many fans, the New Jersey rock star and the D.C. politician actually go way back. They first met on the campaign trail in 2008, during Barack Obama’s initial bid for the White House. Bruce Springsteen, who is always politically active, stumped for the rising Democratic star. And that’s not the only origin story revealed on Renegades: Born in the USA. As Springsteen and Obama reflect candidly on their “parallel journeys” of success, many new fascinating details emerge about each of these major celebs.

Check out the SNL impersonation, plus a fuller recap, below.

Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama on ‘Weekend Update’

Between Beck Bennet’s bulging forehead and Chris Redd’s stumbling speech, SNL really teased the surprising duo of Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama. And while I understand, Michael Che’s reservations about the pair’s comedic ability, Obama and Springsteen are right here when they say a podcast is “just two guys talking.” It works. Even if they can’t string a few one-liners together. Plus, the dad joke about Obama’s daughters not texting him back was top-notch.

Cold Open: Minnesota News

This week’s cold open turned an eye to the ongoing trial of Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota. As the nation watches and waits, for a verdict, cast members Ego Nwodim and Kenan Thompson demonstrated the naivety of believing Chauvin might face punishment for the gruesome police killing of George Floyd.

Carey Mulligan’s Monologue, Featuring Marcus Mumford

During her monologue, Oscar-nominee Carey Mulligan donned a hip fuchsia suit and described her British family life. She also left some room for her husband, Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons, to show off on his acoustic guitar.

“Study Buddy”

Watch Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant nearly break in this funny sketch about nerdy boys trying to interact with girls.

“Weird Little Flute”

In this rap parody video starring Pete Davidson, Chris Reddd, and Kid Cudi, a whole cast of kooky characters pops up to jam on their “weird little flutes,” including — randomly — Timothée Chalamet.