5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Like mother, like daughter! Lourdes Leon seems to have inherited both Madonna‘s musical talent and undeniable sex appeal in a new photoshoot. Leon was featured in a W Magazine spread highlighting musicians from New York label Chemical X Records, which the 26-year-old co-founded, according to the New York Post. Under the name Lolahol, she collaborates with fellow artists Eartheater, Ish Couture, Sammy, and Kiri in creating what the story calls “the next generation of NYC dance music.”

Videos by Rare

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jo Koy is giving an update about his “romantic situation” following his breakup with comedian Chelsea Handler last year.

“[I’m] single. Yes, yes, yes,” the 51-year-old told People.”And our split was beautiful. It really was,” he wne ton to add.

In July 2022, Handler, 48, took to Instagram to announce the end of her relationship with Koy. Sharing a video initially intended for their one-year anniversary, Handler expressed that they had mutually decided to take a break from their relationship.

Martha Stewart attends the 2021 Z100 IHeartRadio Jingle Ball Press Room at Madison Square Garden on December 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic,)

Martha Stewart isn’t making retirement plans. At 81, her schedule is as busy as ever, and she’s not ready to slow things down!

“There’s no relaxing really going on,” Stewart told People of her current day-to-day life. When she’s not running her business or writing her next book, she’s “planning the next garden, weeding the borders, running to find some more trees for another project.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Reality star Madison LeCroy alleges that Alex Rodriguez came onto her via DM while he was engaged to Jennifer Lopez, but that she didn’t hook up with him.

LeCroy sat down with ex and fellow Southern Charm alum Austin Kroll on an episode of his podcast, Pillows and Beer. Together, they recalled how the MLB athlete reached out to her on social media during the COVID lockdown to ask if there were any gyms open in her area.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ryan Seacrest caught up with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on the set of Live With Kelly and Mark for the first time since his departure from the show. According to the New York Post, the television personality stopped in to talk about the Season 21 finale of American Idol, which he’s been hosting. Although this role undoubtedly keeps him busy, Seacrest revealed that leaving Live has given him a little extra free time.