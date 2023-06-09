5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

Where would Kim Kardashian be right now if it wasn’t for Keeping Up with the Kardashians? The reality star has been wondering that herself.

In the most recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kim K got into an in-depth discussion on fame with ex-brother-in-law Scott Disick. While Kim’s daughter, North, was having fun putting prosthetic makeup on her mom, Disick posed an interesting question.

On June 1st, an amateur TikTok influencer took to the Busch Gardens in a lackluster attempt to step up his game. The 20-year-old, desperate for social media attention, managed to get himself arrested for hopping into the gator habitat.

Jacob Pursifull and his buddies began videoing the stunt shortly after sneaking into the Gardens and stealing snacks from an unattended concession cart nearby, according to the New York Post. As the video began, Pursifull slipped into his best impression of Steve Irwin, it was pretty weak, to say the least.

Jana Kramer has a baby on the way! It’s been quite an exciting few months for the signer after she also recently announced she was engaged with then-boyfriend Allan Russell. Kramer first confirmed her pregnancy to People, saying, “I didn’t think it would ever happen again, if I’m being honest. I’ve been through a lot, so this has just been a really beautiful thing.”

Kaley Cuoco didn’t let her pregnancy hold her back while filming Peacock’s Based on a True Story. However, there’s one thing she wouldn’t do.

During the comedy-thriller’s sex scenes, the star stepped back and let a stunt double take over.

“I don’t roll that way. I need someone else to do that stuff,” she said, according to USA Today. “I’m past that. I’m not doing that anymore.”

Chelsea Handler had a realization that it was time to call it quits with her ex-beau, Ted Harbert. When she decided to have a threesome with him and her masseuse.

Handler shared the story on Andy Cohen’s podcast Andy Radio. “I was very turned on by this woman,” Handler shared. She went on to clarify that she has “slept with a woman” but “hasn’t dated a woman.”

She continued: “I ended up hooking up with her several times without the guy.”