This beaver definitely has more followers than you. Beave, the TikTok famous semi-aquatic rodent, gained a massive internet audience after his handler posted adorable videos of the little guy building a dam — right inside her house. Instinct is everything to this talented beaver who ambitiously forges dams out of household items: tissue boxes, towels, and hilariously, plungers. The videos you must see to believe. But one thing is for sure: he’s a busy Beave.

Watch Beave Build a Dam

Under the username Beaverbabyfurrylove, Beave’s caretaker Nancy Coyne has shared his animal antics with a worldwide audience. The funny clips also feature informative context. Coyne is a licensed wildlife rehabilitation specialist at Raising the Wild, a nonprofit which provides care to abandoned creatures in upstate New York. Beave was just 3 weeks old when he arrived at the facility in May 2020 after being discovered on the side of the road.

Since he’s been living with wildlife rehabilitators in New York’s Hudson Valley. Poor Beave was lucky to find such a loving home after being orphaned — likely by poachers. His happy ending has made for a trending TikTok account that’s perfect pandemic content. But social media stardom aside, Beave is focused on one mission: fashioning dams from whatever his little paws can get a hold of.

Beave’s Story

Beave will not live with Nancy Coyne forever. Once he’s ready — probably in two or three years — Beave will enter the wild and start damming for real. But it’s baby steps for Beave, who first must get acclimated to the nearby pond. Coyne calls the slow learning process a “soft release.” Building with real wood and sticks may come as a shock to Beave who much prefers dragging around stuffed animals and toilet products. Coyne outlined typical beaver growth in an interview with NPR, explaining what we can expect for Beave’s future “Beaver kits typically will leave their colonies at the age of between 2 and 3 years old. But around the age of 2, his hormones should start to kick in like they would in the wild. And he’s going to want to set out to find a mate.” For now, it’s hard to imagine this fluffy homebody becoming a wild animal. Our buddy Beave has some growing up to do. But he damn sure knows how to build dams.

Beave Tries Some Wood