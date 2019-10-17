Pumpkin carving can be an awesome Halloween family bonding activity. However, one curious girl named Rachel thought she’d stick her head inside the opening of a pumpkin. Little did she know, her head would get stuck.

Kristy Ralphs uploaded the hilarious video of the entire 4 minutes, 21-second ordeal to YouTube. “This is epic. This is going on Facebook for sure,” her mother said, laughing.

“I can’t get it off,” Rachel screamed. She stood bent over with her jack-o’-lantern head on the table while her siblings tried everything and anything to get the pumpkin off. Her mother said her ponytail was the problem and told her siblings to try and get it out.

“It’s like you’re giving birth,” her mother said. Rachel’s father came over to observe the situation and said they should call the fire department to get the pumpkin off.

“Didn’t really turn out as she expected but definitely worth a good laugh for the rest of us though! And YES, she did make it out just fine a few minutes after this video ended,” Ralphs wrote on YouTube. Ralphs was sure to upload “Part 2…FREEDOM!!!” to YouTube of Rachel, pumpkin head free.

Maybe she should keep her hands off pumpkins for a while.

This post was originally published on October 26, 2016.