As if we needed to spend more money on Amazon. They have done it again, and this time, I bought it as soon as I saw it. You should too because it’s the best thing I have seen in a while. Turns out the amazing company is now selling a Giant Avocado Pool Float! Yes, you read that right, the delicious guacamole is now a pool float that will let you roam the waves while dreaming of that gooey, slimy, delicious fruit.

Not only is the giant 5-ft Avocado Pool Float adorable, but the thick durable vinyl has a removable “pit.” What does that “pit” do? Well, it lets you lounge on your butt or stomach comfortable of course, but it can also multitask as a beach volleyball! Yes, you’ll be the talk of the pool party rolling in with your own personalized inflatable pool float and beach ball all in one.

I don’t know who comes up with these things, but give that person a raise and unlimited hugs because it is working! The avocado is 65 in x 52 in with the pool ball’s diameter being 18 in. According to the product description, the giant inflatable is made out of soft and durable premium non-phthalates material and designed to hold 600 pounds. So, rest assured that there can at least be 2 people on that float without it falling apart.

It’s really a great gift for someone who’s an avocado lover. Just make sure if you’re in a river, that person doesn’t fall asleep on it because then that would be a different story. You can buy it now on Amazon for $21.99, which is a pretty great deal for something that will last you the whole summer. Oh, and if you have prime, it comes with free two-day shipping. So it’s a dream come true indeed.

And in case you’re looking for other fun floats, Amazon is also selling a Mermaid Tail Float, a Giant Taco Pool Float, a Unicorn Pool Float, a Flamingo Pool Float, a Rose Float, a Mash Poop Float, a French Fries Float, a Beer Float, an Eggplant Float, a Pizza Float, the list goes on and on and on!