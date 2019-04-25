Menu
Amazon Is Selling An Avocado Pool Float, and We're Ready To Guac and Roll This Summer


As if we needed to spend more money on Amazon. They have done it again, and this time, I bought it as soon as I saw it. You should too because it’s the best thing I have seen in a while. Turns out the amazing company is now selling a Giant Avocado Pool Float! Yes, you read that right, the delicious guacamole is now a pool float that will let you roam the waves while dreaming of that gooey, slimy, delicious fruit.

Not only is the giant 5-ft Avocado Pool Float adorable, but the thick durable vinyl has a removable “pit.” What does that “pit” do? Well, it lets you lounge on your butt or stomach comfortable of course, but it can also multitask as a beach volleyball! Yes, you’ll be the talk of the pool party rolling in with your own personalized inflatable pool float and beach ball all in one.

Amazon

I don’t know who comes up with these things, but give that person a raise and unlimited hugs because it is working! The avocado is 65 in x 52 in with the pool ball’s diameter being 18 in. According to the product description, the giant inflatable is made out of soft and durable premium non-phthalates material and designed to hold 600 pounds. So, rest assured that there can at least be 2 people on that float without it falling apart.

It’s really a great gift for someone who’s an avocado lover. Just make sure if you’re in a river, that person doesn’t fall asleep on it because then that would be a different story. You can buy it now on Amazon for $21.99, which is a pretty great deal for something that will last you the whole summer. Oh, and if you have prime, it comes with free two-day shipping. So it’s a dream come true indeed.

And in case you’re looking for other fun floats, Amazon is also selling a Mermaid Tail Float, a Giant Taco Pool Float, a Unicorn Pool Float, a Flamingo Pool Float, a Rose Float, a Mash Poop Float, a French Fries Float, a Beer Float, an Eggplant Float, a Pizza Float, the list goes on and on and on!

Happy Amazon Shopping!

