What is up with these weird, over the top, unnecessary trends? I mean, I get it, you want to stand out and be different to show off you’re cool, but this, this Conch removal trend is just too much. It’s pretty gross too.

Oh, what is Conch Removal? Well, it’s a new body modification trend where people are getting the inside of their ears removed. Yes, their whole inside, and I’m not really sure what the point of it is. Chai Maibert, who owns the Calm Body Modification Studio in Stockholm shared photos of the removal, saying he thought this was a trend that people will eventually catch up to. Which I’m really hoping they don’t, but hey, people can surprise you from one day to the next.

The procedure involves taking out the ‘concha’ which is the middle bit of the outer ear. It is also known as the Pinna and the Auricle. Now, I know I’m not wrong when I say that body modifications aren’t exactly a new phenomenon, I get it, I’ve seen worse. But this man went an extra mile, flying all the way to Australia, just for the sole purpose of getting the inside of his ears cut out.

The image was clearly taken right after the removal took place because you can still his the man’s ears burning red and a bit of blood residue. My question here is, didn’t’ it hurt? Also…how are you going to protect your ears from bacteria? You’re just begging for multiple ear infections, my friend.

Safe to say people have quite a bit to say about the removal, many showing their thoughts on Maibert’s page. The artist (should we call him an artist?) did address the obvious question that the removal could affect your hearing, saying, “It might impair your ability to hear the direction of sound for the first week or two until your mind has adjusted to your new ears. Hearing from behind will in fact improve.”

Albert also stated that our ears don’t necessary ‘catch’ sound as it did years ago, which is why we need to make our ears bigger. How? By cupping your hand around it. Yes, seriously. So this will ‘help us’ hear better in a way.

That sounds very scientific to me, and honestly, I really don’t believe it because this man clearly didn’t go to medical school. Can you blame me? Any audiologist out there that want to confirm this? I’m all ears!

I’m just going to go ahead and pass on this one. I’ll just stick to the regular ear piercings.