There are a few true-to-form satisfying things in life. Seeing your car mileage line up, peeling the glue off your fingers, and the most satisfying, popping pesky pimples. Yes, it sounds gross in context, but you know it’s one of the most satisfying feelings in the world to finally rid your face of the beast. And you know what’s even more satisfying? Popping pimples with your family and friends.

Dr. Pimple Popper, aka Dr. Sandra Lee (no, not the one on the Food Network who loves her cocktail hour), has been captivating the internet for years with her pimple popping videos. She even has a TLC show (30 minutes of pimple popping? Pinch me!) where she pops the biggest of pimples all for the sake of television.

Fear not, you no longer have to rely on oily skin and the power of the internet to get your pimple popping fix. Dr. Pimple Popper and Spin Master Games have teamed up to release “Pimple Pete,” a pressure-packed pimple popping board game to add a gross-out factor to your family game night.

Poor Pete seems to be having a stressful week, but thankfully you’ve washed your hands and you are ready to extract his face of squishy pimples and the cream of the crop, the mega-zit located smack-dab on the middle of Pete’s nose.

The Pimple Pete game features a large Pimple Pete’s face dotted with pimple points and a spinner base. Players take turns spinning the spinner which will either land on his forehead, left cheek, right cheek or chin. Choose a pimple to extract and earn points based on the level of difficulty but be careful, pull too hard and you might set off the mega-zit, sending a surprise burst of pimple juice all over your own face. Yuck!

This pimple popping game is the perfect addition to your next game night, just make sure to wash your face afterward.