I hated wearing floaties as a kid. They’re so bulky and don’t feel comfy. Fast forward to adulthood, and I’m complaining about life jackets cramping my style at the lake. I know, I’m pitiful. The only flotation device that I’m all in for is Floaty Pants.

Floaty Pants is a life jacket, but for your bottom. Stay safe, but in style. Floaty Pants come in seven different styles, but the sexy thong is definitely a favorite of mine. Why put in the work for a beach body when you can just put on these Floaty Pants? Work smarter, not harder.

The flotation device is easy to put on. Step in, buckle up, and relax in the water with a cold beer in hand. Floaty Pants made sure to keep comfort in mind. They’re made from soft, water-resistant nylon fabric covering. There’s even a neoprene crotch to reduce chaffing!

Family photos are going to be hilarious this summer. Be sure to get Dad in the Maui Man float. Maui Man and Ab Man have a pretty nice set of abs! His “dad bod” days are over. (As long as he keeps the float on.)

You can get the Floaty Pants in a medium or a large. Medium is for adults 100-170 pounds, and large is best for adults 170-300+ pounds. Need these in the next couple of days? No worries, they’re Amazon Prime eligible.

Check out the customer reviews while you’re at it. A customer left a five-star review and said, “I floated for 4 hours with no issues or pain or discomfort – perfect for drinking and partying in the water – I wore them on the lake with decent waves.”

So, which pair are you sporting? The American flag pants would be perfect for the 4th! Everyone at the swimming pool is going to ask where you got your Floaty Pants from.

Have fun this summer, be safe, and check out Walmart for all of your pool games, pool floats, and inflatable slides.