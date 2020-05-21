A Florida man was arrested and charged with three counts of indecent exposure in public and two counts of committing a lewd act for two separate incidents in which he masturbated while driving and showed off his “skills” to unsuspecting and uninterested women.

32-year-old Justin Mosser was driving his gray Mazda down Highway 60 in Polk County, Florida when he got the attention of a woman driving next to him. When the woman looked over she saw that Mosser was naked from the waist down and masturbating.

The woman reported the incident, the car, and what the assailant looked like.

Not satiated with this cruise and crank, Mosser set out for more.

On Highway 27 Mosser again took out his extra stick shift but this time, unbeknownst to him, it was for an undercover female police officer.

Mosser was later pulled over by Polk County Sheriff’s deputies and arrested. After his arrest, Mosser readily admitted that he behaves this way often — according to him because his junk gets hot and he needs to air it out. Mosser admitted to masturbating in front of women in front of driving about four or five times prior to the two incidents he was arrested for.

According to authorities, Mosser has previously been arrested for burglary, grand theft, criminal mischief, giving a false name to a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving while license suspended/revoked.

A few thoughts:

1. I bet driving with the window down and no pants on does feel pretty nice if I’m being totally honest. If I owned a mile-long driveway I might even be inclined to try it. Maybe on a golf cart? But, you know, you’ve got to do that in a private place. You certainly can’t go waving your stuff at people.

2. God bless Florida.