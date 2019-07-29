Women are Buying Freezable Bra Inserts To Stop Their Boobs From Sweating This Summer

Ladies, ladies, ladies. Are you hot all the time? Do you find yourself uncomfortably sweating through your fabric? Do you have to change shirts every 3 seconds because your boob sweat is real? I get it, no need to explain. Every woman on the planet has been there. Well, look no more because I am here to save you (and your boobs) from this horrible heatwave.

Introducing the Cool58 Bra Coolers that will make all your summer dreams come true! To those men out there that have no idea what I’m talking about, boob sweat is very much real and an actual thing. It’s a problem that unfortunately, we can’t control. So yes, this will definitely come in handy. All you have to do is pop them in the freezer, refrigerator or just put in some ice water until they freeze solid.

You also don’t have to worry about the inserts getting too cold because they only go down to 58 degrees Fahrenheit and can last up to 2 hours! It’s a glorious product indeed. According to the description, these are to be used when “you’re overheated,” and sometimes all you need is a refreshing cool down in the “right places.” Think of them as ice packs or cold gel pads for your boobs.

So where can you purchase these freezable bra inserts? Well, you can find them by clicking here or you can also find similar ones on Amazon. The Pilar Products cooling packs come in two sizes, one for cup sizes A, B, and C, and another one for D-cups and larger.

Each order comes with a round pair of cooling packs and two sky blue cotton covers for $40 each! You can also purchase a soft sides Polar cooler to carry the inserts in. It’s really a dream come true. You know what they say, desperate times call for desperate measures, and well, I think we can all agree that we have all reached that point this year. Best purchase ever. Bye boob sweat!

Oh, and don’t think I forgot about you men. I know that sometimes things can get quite…hot down there for you too. So what better than some cooling boxers that will keep your (jewels) nice and cool. Snowballs created Cooling Underwear for Men that you can basically insert into the freezer and they’ll keep you cool for a least half an hour. The boxer briefs also have a pocket in the front where you put the cooling inserts, called SnowWedges, and boom. Your junk is ready for summer weather.

You can get the Snowballs for $59 on Amazon! One order includes two pairs of boxer briefs and three SnowWedges so you alway have pair ready to go. All you need to do is select a size, add it to your cart, and boom! Happy Summer, y’all.