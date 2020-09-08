We know, we know. Back in your day, you helped your parents out with tons of chores. Kids these days don’t know a thing about responsibility, huh? Always on their tablets and phones! Well, this kids’ leaf blower is here to prove that kids actually love being outdoors, and they just need a little motivation to help out around the house.

We’ve seen kids vacuums, but this toy leaf blower is a whole new level of hard work. Husqvarna, the outdoor power equipment company you know and love, is the brand behind the kids’ toy. This toy tool looks and sounds like a real Husqvarna 125B blower. Yes, it actually works (it does have a gentle air flow).

3 AA batteries required

Amazon Prime eligible

Under $36

The fun toy is perfect for outdoor play! It’s going to be the perfect gift for your little one who loves to do everything Dad or Grandpa likes to do. Amazon customers are giving the pretend play toy fantastic reviews.

A customer gave it five stars and said, “My son is 2 and wants to do everything just like Dad…we bought this for his birthday and he absolutely loves it! I was a little hesitant because a few of the reviews mention that it doesn’t blow much. It blows grass clippings and leaves off of our sidewalk and that’s what he wants it to do so we are happy!”

You can find the cordless leaf blower on Amazon along with other outdoor toys your kids will love. Husqvarna is also selling a toy chainsaw, hedge trimmer, and a toy lawn mower. They’re perfect for kids who are curious about your power tools. Your 3-year-old son will think he’s playing with real tools, and you’ll have some peace of mind that he’s no longer interested in your tool set and weed eater.

Advertisement

These toys are sturdy, make realistic sounds, and make kids feel like they’re working hard like their parents! It’s truly one of the best toys you can find on Amazon.