Oh my gosh, I almost fell out of my chair after seeing these photos! I love Halloween, I love anything to do with the spooky season. So much so that my top 5 movies are all horror movies, I know, it’s weird, but that’s what I like. So when Halloween comes by, one of my favorite things to do is visit a Haunted House. Although it might be a little different this year due to the coronavirus. But hey, we still have youtube and social media videos. I love the adrenaline I get while walking through that dark room, not knowing what is about to happen. But, if I’m being completely honest, my favorite thing is seeing how people react whenever they get scared.

You know what they say, a picture can tell 1,000 words, and boy do these fear pics prove that. The Haunted House in Niagara Falls Canada prides itself on its world-famous Nightmares Fear Factory haunted house attraction. It’s said to be one of the scariest haunted houses in their area. And yes, they have hilarious photos of people to prove just how freighting the haunted house is. The funny pictures are said to be shot by strategically placed hidden cameras, capturing terrified people at their most vulnerable stage.

Nightmares Fear Factory

So yes, safe to say these are HILARIOUS! Some of these pictures are just insanely good, you truly don’t know what to expect. There is a quite obvious pattern seen emerged in the candid photos, usually capturing the guys hiding behind someone and holding on tightly to the person next to them. Other people just decide to crunch together, which is a common natural reaction whenever one gets scared. You can also see those people who come, so they try really hard to hide it and try to play a joke on the photographers. So, although these pics definitely yell “oh my gosh, this place seems terrifying,” due to the frightened faces, they also yell, “oh my gosh, I want to go here and see if their reactions are fake.”

As far as to what they are actually looking that in that particularly pitch-black terrifying moment, when who knows, but it’s obviously pretty scary. I’ll leave that up to you, but this makes me so excited. Here are a few of my favorite photos, but of course, you can always visit their website, www.nightmaresfearfactory.com to look at more on their photo gallery! Can someone turn these hilarious photos into memes?

Terrified Reactions Below: