These are unprecedented times and everyone is making due as best they can as we all try to live some semblance of normal lives. Though sports and social gatherings may be ruined for the foreseeable future, thankfully getting a face full of cans is still on the menu.

New York-based strip club Die Happy Tonight (a.k.a. DHT), which is known for its wholesome, girl-next-door type strippers, is offering FREE virtual reality dances from their performers to help everyone stave off cabin fever. (THAT LINK IS NSFW.)

The physical Die Happy Tonight club requires a paid membership to attend, so free dances coming from such an exclusive club are a fairly big deal. According to the club the virtual reality dances have been in the works for a while, but with everyone suddenly being locked in their homes, this seemed as good of time as any to implement their new digital dance platform.

The virtual reality is 360 degrees and transplants the user into Die Happy Tonight’s VIP room, where they will be fully immersed in a strip club experience. The dances are available online, on mobile devices, and

on VR headsets beginning Monday for anyone using password “livefree” when they sign up.

A couple thoughts.

1. Rad.

2. This feels like an even more diminished version of being a tennis and pool only member at a country club but also, this strip club is for some of the most elite in New York. I’m never going to go to it. I don’t even live anywhere near it. Might as well see what all the fuss is about. After my wife goes to sleep. After she’s had some Nyquil. The Nyquil is key, really. Because I don’t want to have the following conversation:

“Honey! What are you doing up? Why am I in the bathroom with a glass of bourbon, an erection, and wearing my phone on my face? I… I love you?”