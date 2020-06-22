I love a tote bag that’s spacious, affordable, and of course, stylish enough to catch some eyes. Ditch your fancy evening bag and keep it groovy all summer long with a Volkswagen purse.

Peace, love, and the Volkswagen Campervan forever. Every hippie needs this bus purse for trips to the grocery store, beach, movies, and more. The handbag looks exactly like the T1 Campervan! It’s amazing. Every fellow 60s chick is going to swoon at your bag.

In shape of famous Volkswagen T1 Bus

High-quality imitation leather

Shoulder strap

It can fit a wristlet, phone, keys, and more.

You can find the VW Bus purse on Amazon. It comes in two colors, blue and red. Many customers are leaving wonderful reviews about their new Volkswagen purse.

One customer gave it five stars and said, “I love this bag! Especially the front V zipper pockets, nothing falls out of them when the zipper is undone. LOTS of room in this bag. It’s a big hit when I wear it to VW shows.”

Pack all of your necessities in your new purse. It’ll hold your cell phone, wallet, keys, and everything you need for an afternoon out and about. This Volkswagen Bus satchel is a great retro item for anyone who misses the lifestyle of the 60s.

If your mom or grandma loves keeping collectibles that remind them of the good ol’ days, then the Volkswagen Bus purse is going to be the bag they ask for this Christmas. I think we all love keeping a valuable that makes us feel nostalgic and young again!

Everything about the Volkswagen Van symbolizes an era that people adore and long for. Flashback to the 60s every single time you carry your new Volkswagen bag.

