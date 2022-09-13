Coolest Dad Ever Builds Roller Coaster in Backyard Powered by His Own Bicycle

Want to be called the greatest dad ever? Suggestion: Build something cool.

A parent is getting endless praise on social media for building a mini-roller coaster powered by an exercise bicycle. The video has almost a half-million likes on Instagram.

Instagram user DelightfulNews posted the video earlier this year. An accompanying message said: “Whoa, awesome! 🙌👏🙏 This dad built a custom built roller coaster that’s powered by an exercise bike. 🎢🚲 Multi-tasking at it’s finest. Get some exercise in while giving your kids a ride.”

Coolest Dad Ever

Compliments for the father poured in accordingly.

“That dad rocks. The neighborhood kids are going to love this,” RedditModsAreCancer1 said.

Added KarlitaFrita, perhaps a bit sadly, “My parents have never loved me 1/4 of this amount of love.”

“An awesome daddy,” Whym_Always22 wrote.

“That’s so dope,” Colorful_Bora agreed.

User Jasmin_Uribeee said: “Where can you buy this loll.”

But user Chaotic-Entropy had a different take.

“Assuming I had a child and an amount of money to afford this boondoggle, I would still not buy it,” the user said.

Meanwhile, user SamAdams036 said: “Bro this is genius you get exercise and don’t have to worry about your kid cuz he’s having fun.”

User TheRealRachelSerg put it in even simpler terms, saying, “Win win.”

Naturally, some people couldn’t resist weighing in with a joke or two.

“I’d like to see this but with a pro cyclist on the bike,” user GriffinClubb.mtb said.

“The kid should be on the cycle,” said another, named YaminiBurkule.

Others, for some reason, focused on the child’s use of a face mask instead of the invention.

“So glad he’s wearing a mask,” CoryCozzens commented.

“Mask outside? = idiots,” KnifeCicle said.

“Mask for safety 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 no helmet tho 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 make this coflu nonsense make sense 😂,” CascadiaRisingEvent wrote.

IG.Rashed replied: “Seriously what the f— is wrong with these people saying that they shouldn’t be waring a mask in their own property like who are you to tell them what to do ya stupid f—ing karens.”

ChrystalBlueberry added: “You know people used masks before covid, because of pollution for exemple…”