Bridezilla Goes Viral For Demanding Bridesmaids Take Off Their Engagement Rings

Planning a wedding can take a toll on a bride-to-be’s mental health. They’re expensive, time-consuming, and, well, supposed to be perfect and only once. But one woman has earned a spot on Reddit’s Bridezillas forum thanks to her particularly selfish demands. Apparently, there could be only one ring at her wedding…

Bridezilla: noun. “a woman whose behavior in planning her wedding is regarded as obsessive or intolerably demanding.”

https://www.redditmedia.com/r/bridezillas/comments/x37s39/bridesmaids_can_only_wear_wedding_bandsnot/?ref_source=embed&ref=share&embed=true

The bridezilla was ratted out anonymously on Reddit after she emailed her 8 bridesmaids, asking them to take off their engagement rings.

“I was a bridesmaid in a wedding where the bride sent a ‘wedding update’ email to her eight bridesmaids about a week out, saying (among other things) that she didn’t want us married bridesmaids to wear our engagement rings, only our wedding bands,” wrote Reddit user u/Lynncy1.

“She said it would help ‘spotlight’ her rings for ‘wedding photo purposes’,” continued the bridesmaid. “My guess is she wanted her diamond to be the star of the show… but the weird thing is her ring was so much bigger than the rest of ours anyway – almost three carats! Super weird.”

She continued to say that, while everyone complied, there was one bridesmaid whose engagement and wedding rings were soldered together. That bridesmaid was asked to turn her ring around, so the stones faced her palm.

Shocker: The Bridesmaid No Longer Is Close to the Demanding Newlywed

The disgruntled bridesmaid admitted that she and the bride “are no longer friends, but for unrelated reasons.”

Commenters marveled at the Bridezilla’s demands. Many questioned the level of narcissism involved in being so preoccupied with one’s own ring.

“LOL at this level of entitlement. People seriously need to get over themselves.”

“She should have just hired 8 actors so she could make sure their height, weight, body type, hair and eye color complemented her aesthetic.”

“I wonder about people who even think of details like that. It’s so petty and self-centered.”

“How do people like this have any friends, let alone bridesmaids?!”

“Unless someone is wearing the Hope diamond on their finger, no one’s ring will be that visible in a photo.”

“I’m so tired of these brides who are obsessed with their photographs. I get that pictures are expensive and you want a few nice ones, but for God’s sake they demands you see from these women all for the purpose of the pictures is insane. I feel like couples are obsessed with getting perfect photos instead of actually enjoying the day. So crazy.”

“Like anyone at the wedding is going to be thinking, ‘I really wish I could see the bride’s wedding ring but I’m blinded by The flash of all the rings her bridesmaids are wearing. If only none of them were wearing diamond rings I could see the bride’s ring!’”

“So the bride chose eight doormats to be her bridesmaids?

I don’t know any woman who would not have said a firm ‘No’ and worn their engagement ring on the day – If the bridezilla had objected, she would have to do without bridesmaids. No one’s loss but her own.”

For more crazy Bridezillas stories, check out the sub on Reddit by clicking here.