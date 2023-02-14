Our Favorite Celebrity Couples We Can’t Get Enough Of

Celebrities often make headlines with their fairy-tale weddings and glamorous appearances on the red carpet. As well as for their epic love stories and occasional break-ups which can create quite a buzz. Many people find inspiration in these romances, so much so that we want to know what they are doing 24/7.

Although it’s pretty rare for Hollywood couples to stay together for a long period of time, there are a select few who serve as the ultimate model for a successful relationship.

These remarkable Hollywood couples are still going strong, and their love stories continue to capture our attention. We simply can’t get enough of them, and the mere thought of a potential break-up breaks OUR hearts.

Here are our favorite celebrity couple, in no order.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

The couple first met in 2019 and quickly fell in love. They got engaged in 2009 and tied the knot the following year at George Clooney’s estate in Lake Como, Italy. Blunt and Krasinski are now proud parents to two beautiful daughters, Hazel, 6 and Violet, 3. They never fail to charm us with their affectionate displays on the red carpet and at important events. They are undoubtedly one of the most adorable celebrity couples, and their admiration for each other is evident.

At the premiere of their latest film, A Quiet Place Part II, which Krasinski wrote and directed and features his wife in a leading role, he spoke to ET about Blunt’s talents. He praised her not only as an outstanding actress but also as an exceptional collaborator and creative force.

“She is the most incredible partner in writing and directing and set designs. She just has such good ideas,” he marveled. “So I actually felt like I had my partner in all things on set, not just the best actress in the world. Anything I can think of, she makes 10 times better so that’s a pretty good weapon to have on set.” CUTE!

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen

According to her husband Sacha Baron Cohen, it was love at first sight when he met Australian actress Isla Fisher. However, it took Fisher a couple of decades to reciprocate those feelings. The two actors met for the first time at a party in Sydney, Australia.

“She was hilarious,” Cohen said in an interview with the New York Times. “We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded overtaking the mick out of the other people in the party. I knew instantly. I don’t know if she did.” He revealed. “It’s taken her about 20 years to know.” After becoming engaged in 2004, Isla embarked on the three-year process of converting to Judaism. “I will definitely have a Jewish wedding just to be with Sacha,” Fisher said in an interview with the Evening Standard. “I would do anything — move into any religion — to be united in marriage with him.”

The Hollywood couple welcomed their first daughter, Olive, four years after they got together. They tied the knot in 2010 and then had a second daughter named Elula. The pair expanded their family further by having a third child, a son named Montgomery.

Amal and George Clooney

Not only are these two the most adorable couple in Hollywood, the Clooneys are also committed humanitarians who are passionate about important causes. The couple got married in 2014 and have two children together, twins named Alexander and Ella.

Amal is a Lebanese-born barrister specializing in international law and human rights. When the couple met for the first time in Lake Como, the star owned an Italian estate. Amal. According to the Star, she is the woman who changed everything for him. Prior to meeting her, although he dated, he never found anyone who made him want to settle down and have a family thing.

Clooney spoke with CBS Sunday Morning stating, “There is no question that having Amal in my life changed everything for me. It was the first time that everything that she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than anything about me. “And then we had these two knuckleheads. It is very fulfilling and something I wasn’t at all… didn’t see coming.”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Lively and Reynolds turned heads at the 2022 Met Gala, but they have also won the hearts of many with their love. They got married in 2012 and have three children named James, Inez, and Betty, with rumors swirling about the recent arrival of a fourth child. In addition to their endearing relationship, the couple has also spread joy through their philanthropic endeavors. In November 2020, they generously donated $250,000 to Covenant House Vancouver and $25,000 to Covenant House Toronto to support at-risk, homeless, and trafficked youth in Canada.

Despite being married for eight years, this popular couple never ceases to show their love for one another, often incorporating humor in their social media posts. Blake and Ryan have become well-known for playfully teasing each other on Instagram, showing that humor is a key ingredient to their happy relationship.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

This Hollywood couple is a perfect example of how having fun together can keep a relationship going strong. Their love story began in 2007 when they met on the set of his music video, and dated for four years before getting engaged in 2011. They finally tied the knot in 2013. The couple recently welcomed their third child and often share sweet moments on social media. One of Legend’s biggest hits, “All of Me,” was written about Teigen. The romantic ballad is widely regarded as one of the sweetest love songs of all time. The lyrics express Legend’s unconditional love for his wife in a truly heartfelt way.

Elton John and David Furnish

The iconic singer and the Canadian director entered a civil partnership in 2005 and officially got married in 2014. But, believe it or not, they have been together since 1993. Yes, Almost 10 years after his marriage to his ex-wife Renate Blauel, Sir Elton John met his future husband David Furnish in 1993. At the time, the singer was finishing up his third year of sobriety after more than a decade of drug and alcohol abuse. Before Furnish, “just about every relationship I ever had was involved with drugs,” Elton remembered.

The lovely couple also has two sons, Zachary and Elijah, whom they are raising together! One happy family!

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

These superstars have been together for more than a decade, celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary in October 2016! The couple has music to thank for their beautiful love story. The country singer and Hill met for the first time in 1994 at a concert in Nashville. At the time they were actually both seeing other people but fate decided to step in and, McGraw and Hill’s paths crossed again two years later and the rest is history.

Hill served as McGraw’s opening act on his 1996 Spontaneous Combustion tour and the pair wed later that year. Now, the musician and actors share three daughters.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been in a committed relationship since 1983, and even though they have never officially tied the knot, their bond is as strong as ever. They share one child, 33-year-old actor Wyatt Russell, and Russell became a father figure to Hawn’s children from her previous marriage, Kate and Oliver Hudson.

Additionally, Russell has one son from his previous marriage to Susan Hubley, Boston Russell. The pair always make it known that family always comes first, before anything! The actors recently starred together in the sequel to The Christmas Chronicles, playing Santa Clause and Mrs. Clause.

Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher first met as co-stars on That 70’s Show in 1998, but they never dated. At that time, Kunas was in a long-term relationship with Macaulay Culkin. They remained friends after the show ended, and the actor went on to marry Demi Moore. However, after Kutcher’s divorce in 2012, he and Kunis reconnected and eventually began a relationship after being friends with benefits.

The couple tied the knot in 2015 and share two children together. What’s remarkable about their love story is that they built a solid foundation of friendship long before they became romantically involved. Fans of the show had always hoped they would end up together, and well, it finally happened in real life. Did you know Kutcher was Kunis’s first kiss, both on-screen and off, during a scene for the show?

Pierce Brosnan And Keely Shaye Smith

Pierce Brosnan, best known for his portrayal of the iconic character James Bond, met his wife Keely Shaye Smith, a former model and journalist, while on a beach in Mexico in 1994. The couple tied the knot in 2001 and have since had two sons.

Despite being married for many years, Pierce still adores his wife and often expresses his love for her publicly, The couple has faced criticism from the media over Keely’s weight gain, but Pierce fiercely defends his wife and celebrates her curves, emphasizing that he loves her just the way she is.

“Friends offered her surgery to reduce her weight,” said Brosnan. “But I strongly love every curve of her body. She is the most beautiful woman in my eyes. And also because she had our five children.”

He continued, “In the past, I truly loved her for her person, not only for her beauty, and now I’m loving her even more that she is my children’s mother. And I am very proud of her, and I always seek to be worthy of her love.”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have one of the longest-lasting marriages in Hollywood, which is a testament to their enduring love. Through career highs and lows, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple has stuck together and are stronger than ever.

Hanks and Wilson first met on the set of Hanks’ TV show Bosom Buddies in 1981, but they were just friends as Hanks was still married to his college sweetheart Samantha Lewes. They reunited in 1985 to star in Volunteers, where they played love interests, and the chemistry was undeniable. Hanks said they both knew it was the real thing.

Although Hanks’ divorce from Lewes was not yet finalized, he and Wilson made their first public appearance as a couple in December 1986. Since then, they have been inseparable, weathering the ups and downs of life together.