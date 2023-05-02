The Best-Dressed Celebrities at The Met Gala

Who wore it best? This year’s Met Gala theme was “In Honor of Karl,” remembering the late designer Karl Lagerfeld who served as Chanel’s creative director from 1983 to 2019. The much-anticipated event marked the opening of the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Celebrity guests strutted down the red carpet in their own interpretations of the designer’s most iconic contributions to the world of fashion. Some chose to honor another important part of Lagerfeld’s life by cosplaying as his beloved cat, Choupette, who is still alive and well!

According to the Met’s website, the exhibition focuses on the contrasting aesthetics or “dualities” that can be found in Lagerfeld’s work. Grouped into nine categories, these opposing themes are “feminine and masculine, romantic and military, rococo and classical, historical and futuristic, ornamental and structural, canonical and countercultural, artisanal and mechanical, floral and geometric, and figurative and abstract.”

These dichotomies were represented at last night’s gala as we saw the stars’ various takes on the designer’s legacy. From structured tweed garments to sheer, draping gowns, here are our favorite celebrity fashion moments from the 2023 Met Gala!

Cardi B

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Honoring Lagerfeld’s penchant for both suits and floral gowns, the “Bodack Yellow” rapper proved that opposites attract in her Chenpeng Studio ensemble.

Rihanna

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Florals, for spring? Rihanna stole the show wrapped in a shroud of white blooms by Valentino.

Margot Robbie

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Who better to wear to the Met Gala in honor of Karl Lagerfeld than Lagerfeld himself? The Suicide Squad actress looked elegant in a reproduction of a gown created by the designer for Chanel in 1993.

Eddie Redmayne

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The Fantastic Beasts star paid homage to Lagerfeld’s work in a bedazzled blazer by Alexander McQueen.

Lily Collins

Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

While she may have sported some questionable outfits in Emily in Paris, Lily Collins wore a Vera Wang gown for the Met Gala that was classic and elegant with just a dash of camp.

Keke Palmer

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The Nope actress wore a curve-hugging pastel gown by Sergio Hudson. According to Page Six, the garment was embellished from top to bottom with Swarovski crystals and pearls.

Conan Gray

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Dressed in Balmain, the Superache singer channeled Karl Lagerfeld in glitzy, pearl-studded suit with a matching fan.

Doja Cat

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Living up to her stage name, Doja Cat looked purr-fect in her Choupette-inspired cat costume.

Anne Hathaway

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

This look would have made Miranda Priestly proud! The Devil Wears Prada actress honored Karl Lagerfeld with a Versace gown that resembled a deconstructed Chanel suit.

Salma Hayek

GWR/Star Max/GC Images via Getty Images

With its corset top and frilly, tiered skirt, Salma Hayek’s red Gucci gown represented various ends of the spectrum in Lagerfeld’s work.

