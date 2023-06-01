Biden Falls Flat On His Face During Air Force Ceremony (Video)

President Joe Biden fell flat on his face during the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony today in Colorado. We reported on Biden’s dismal entrance to the ceremony this morning.

Videos by Rare

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Biden became lost several times during his entrance, even looking back and pointing forward once he was on the stage. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden needs directions to find the stage — then again when he's on the stage pic.twitter.com/ItRXow6dt0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 1, 2023

Video was just now released of Biden falling flat on his face during this ceremony. Biden can be seen standing confused, then tumbling to the ground. Air Force Academy Cadets scrambled to pick Biden off of the stage.

The Denver Post reports on Biden’s visit….

President Joe Biden heralded the next generation of Air Force and Space Force officers Thursday morning with a commencement speech warning of the challenges they face and the responsibility that now rests on their shoulders. Biden spoke for about 30 minutes at the Air Force Academy graduation before donning a blue Air Force cap and congratulating the nearly 1,000 graduates as they crossed the stage for their diplomas. “As you leave these mountains, where the air is rare, you’ll take with you the confidence that your years here have prepared you for whatever is ahead,” Biden said. “After all, your time at this proud institution is defined by so much history, so much tradition, and marked by significant change.” Biden’s speech at the Academy also rang out as the future of Space Command, housed in Colorado Springs for at least the time being, hangs in the air. Former President Donald Trump picked Alabama for the new military branch’s home in the waning days of his presidency, setting off a race between the states for the headquarters. Biden did not address that issue during the commencement. He, like the academy and military leaders who preceded him in speaking, noted how the graduating class saw their journey disrupted by the pandemic — even if the sudden switch to video classes included the perk of “COVID-casual” uniforms, as Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, the academy’s superintendent, joked. https://www.denverpost.com/2023/06/01/president-biden-commencement-speech-air-force-academy-graduation-watch/