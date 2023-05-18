Biden: “I Also Wanna Thank My Buddy Kamala, Who I Work For Up In The White House” (Video)

President Joe Biden claimed during a recent speech at the Emily’s List Gala that Vice President Kamala Harris is running the White House.

We reported on that speech yesterday, showing former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi telling Biden what to say as they stood at the podium. See that disturbing clip below…

BIDEN: "If you notice, I do whatever [Nancy Pelosi] tells me" pic.twitter.com/qNZAi9tfjE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 17, 2023

Now we want to show the moment in which Biden claimed that he works for Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House. Biden can be quoted as saying, “I also wanna thank my buddy Kamala, who I work for up in the White House.” See that moment in the clip below…

BIDEN: "I also wanna thank my buddy Kamala, who I work for up in the White House" pic.twitter.com/CkVGhgWolG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 17, 2023

Is this an omission that Joe Biden is not actually running the Country? Daily Mail reports on this video…

USA Today reported earlier this month that a group of Democratic strategists warned the White House two days after Biden’s reelection announcement that some of the Republican attacks on Harris are sticking – and it may be too late to reframe the narrative. Since January 2021, Republicans have tried to paint Harris as incompetent and awkward, with right-leaning outlets hammering her for her failure as ‘border czar,’ despite her being tasked with working with the three Northern Triangle countries to prevent migrants coming to the U.S. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12092231/Biden-suggests-KAMALA-running-White-House.html

If Kamala Harris is truly in charge of the Nation, and this Administration is willfully deceiving the American people, each of them should be charged with TREASON.

This is a deception of the highest order. It is nefarious, illegal, and far more than dangerous to our citizens and the people of the World.

The American people are done with inaction. They want to see justice!