Dianne Feinstein Announces Retirement From U.S. Senate

California Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein, a member of the U.S. Senate since 1992, announced today that she will not be seeking re-election for her position.

“I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends,” Dianne Feinstein on retirement

This comes on the heels of the announcement that fellow California Democrat Adam Schiff will be running for her seat. We reported on this just weeks ago.

Feinstein is now clearing the way, at the ripe age of 89 years old, for a new Democrat to serve as California’s Senator.

At the time, I predicted that Feinstein would fall in line with Democrat leadership, and back out endorsing Schiff in the coming 2024 Election. You can quote our article stating…

A potential Feinstein v Schiff matchup for Senate stands to become a bitter fight between two members of the elitist California political class. My prediction is that Feinstein will fall in line, and endorse Schiff. https://rare.us/rare-politics/democrat-rep-adam-schiff-announces-campaign-for-u-s-senate/

This move surely marks a major milestone, as Feinstein is one of the most senior members of the Senate.

Over 30 years in power, and what has she done for the people of California? What aspect of life in California has improved at all within the last 31 years from 1992-2023. Not a damn thing.

California has been reduced to burning pile of rubble. Infested with homelessness and drug use. It is a place that most residents have fled.

California has withered under the reign of Feinstein and her fellow Democrats for generations now.

Being that California is probably the most disproportionately Democrat state in the Union, and that it is also one of the most corrupt states, I fully expect Adam Schiff to secure a victory in 2024.

It has gotten too hot in the kitchen of the House of Representatives for Adam Schiff. His move to the Senate marks a Republican takeover that is here to stay.

The Senate, as the Democrats see it, is obviously a different story.