OnlyFans Star Annoyed After Being Told to ‘Cover Herself’ Up in Bar

When you’re making good money to show off your body, you probably don’t like being told to stop. It would only make sense.

So needless to say, Naomi Tibbles was a bit ticked off when she was told to cover up at a beachside bar in Australia. After all, she earns a living doing the exact opposite on her OnlyFans account, she angrily reminded the world.

“I’m there for about 15-20 minutes before security came up and had a talk to me,” she said in a TikiTok video. “I knew that they were talking about me because they kept watching me and radioing to each other, and it was real suss [sic].”

“Turns out he wants to have a talk about what I’m wearing. The first thing the security guard says to me is like, ‘We have a dress code here.'”

Naomi Tibbles on TikTok

Well, that’s the thing. Some establishments DO have dress codes. The world can’t be an OnlyFans page, much to the dismay of Tibbles, who calls herself a “sensual goddess.” Not understanding that perhaps led to her “rant,” as she referred to it.

Anyway, the security guard apparently asked Tibbles if she had anything which with to “cover herself,” Tibbetts said. But she was not really in plain sight of those dining in the restaurant. She was instead off at the bar, away from the view of the families, she insisted.

“I’m sitting in the bar where there’s no children allowed, [in] which the only two children that I can see are all the way on the other end of the f***ing restaurant, which I’m not in,” Tibbles said.

Either way, she put on a straw cowboy hat, just to show she had more to her outfit than originally met the eye. Based on her reaction, the hat alone did not do the trick.