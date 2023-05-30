Former FBI Director Comey on Donald Trump: “I Think He Poses a Near Existential Threat to the Rule of Law” (Video)

Disgraced Former FBI Director James Comey recently appeared on MSNBC to attack former President Donald Trump, calling the former President a ‘near existential threat to the rule of law’.

Keep in mind, Comey admitted to illegally leaking information about the bogus Trump investigation to the press after he was fired as FBI Director. I guess Comey is still upset that Trump dismissed him!

“I think he poses a near existential threat to the rule of law. He will do everything he can in a new term to tear down the institutions he sees as threats, and dismantle them and the people who occupy them. The apolitical people who occupy them, so there is a lot on the ballot in 2024. He’s a candidate, but the rule of law in my view is at the very top of the list”.

It is truly amazing that Comey has the stones to speak about former President Trump publicly, especially after the Durham Report revealed that the FBI acted under political bias to investigate candidate and President Trump.

Comey was as partisan as a law enforcement official could possibly be, doing the bidding of Hillary Clinton and the DNC. Comey didn’t act alone, as another corrupt FBI official Peter Strzok was caught doing the bidding of the Clintons, preparing an ‘insurance policy’ in case Trump was elected in 2016.

This comes as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has threatened contempt charges against current FBI Director Christopher Wray just this morning.