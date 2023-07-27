Hillary Clinton Blames Hot Temperatures On “MAGA Republicans”

Hillary Clinton has blamed rising world temperatures on “MAGA Republicans”. A new ‘insightful’ alarmist message.

Videos by Rare

When one hears the name Hillary Clinton, the first words that come to mind are not ‘friendly to Republicans’ nor would they include Republican, or friendly for that matter. Therefore it would come as no surprise to many that she wants to use scary words and engage in unhelpful quarreling with her opposition all the time. Included with the fruitless quarrels and slandering comes hateful name-calling.

Arguably no one can nickname as well as Donald Trump, for example: Crooked Hillary, Crazy Bernie, Lyin’ Ted, Jeff Flakey, Pocahontas (Elizabeth Warren), and Desanctimonious, to name a few. Nonetheless, Hillary, being bound and determined to catch up to Trump, has adopted a nickname for Republicans as a whole: ‘Extreme MAGA Republicans.’ While the name may seem rude and was intended to be, it seems to mean ‘people who really want to make America great again.’ No shame in that.

Hillary Does Civic Duty And Blames Hot Temperatures On MAGA Republicans

Hot enough for you?



Thank a MAGA Republican.



Or better yet, vote them out of office. https://t.co/0MFC6rPq6o — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 25, 2023

According to Hillary however, these so-called extremists ought to be ashamed. The reason being, the ‘extreme MAGA Republicans’ have maliciously raised the earth’s temperature. As reported by Trending Politics, Hillary shared a tweet that goes as follows: “Hot enough for you?” In reference to the season known as summer, she continued: “Thank a MAGA Republican.” As a political party is the natural reason for temperatures rising worldwide, Hillary added: “Or better yet, vote them out of office.”

Below her desperate plea, Hillary shared a scare tactic post concocted by CAP Action. This organization that calls itself the “Center for American Progress,” has proven a lack of understanding that real progress comes from unity, not one political party or another. At any rate the tweet made by CAP and promoted by Hillary is captioned: “MAGA Republicans are pouring fuel on the climate crisis fire.” Furthermore the tweet showed headlines of temperatures around the country being extremely high. What could be the cause of such heat? None other than a MAGA Republican.