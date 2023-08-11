While at a conference in Chicago, Vice President Kamala Harris was brought in to speak on guns, and gun control. Her input was performed in classic Kamala style.

Videos by Rare

After beginning the interview with a simple “hey everybody” and a heap of cackling, Kamala Harris began to engage in discussion with her hosts. Kamala at one point began to explain that she is from California, then she began her giddy cackling again, motioning out to the crowd. She seemed surprised and overjoyed to have fans at all. She barely got out another sentence before laughing up a storm once again, as the crowd began to cheer.

Watch Kamala Harris Give Her ‘Solution’ To Gun Control

Kamala Harris, laughing hysterically, says the solution to gun violence is to elect more anti-Second Amendment Democrats to enact gun control pic.twitter.com/jaGE7y1xVw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 11, 2023

Not seeming to get anywhere at first, one of the hosts proceeded to ask Kamala about her plans to help with gun violence. He began by explaining how Kamala has been a strong supporter of gun control for a long time and so forth before saying: “…working so hard for gun safety, you see the changes in it, I’m just wondering how you’re thinking about this issue right now, this moment.” Surely the topic would get Kamala back on track from all of the hysterics.

Our Vice President, Kamala Harris, then turned to the crowd and slowly raising her microphone she bluntly stated: “Vote.gov,” before she yet again devolved into senseless laughing. Her point was that to stop gun violence, people need to vote for people like her who hope to put heavy restrictions on guns and walk over the Second Amendment. Oddly enough, going to “Vote.gov” and voting in Democrat politicians does not help with gun violence. The city of Chicago is in fact run by Democrats, however the violence there is as rampant as ever.