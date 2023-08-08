Rep. Jake Auchincloss Says Hunter Biden Investigation Is A “Whopper Of Whataboutism” (Video)

Congressman Jake Auchincloss was interviewed by Fox News concerning the most recent findings in the Hunter Biden case. Jake however, came with a different agenda in mind.

When being interviewed, Democrat Representative Jake Auchincloss was asked about the many Hunter Biden scandals and the latest hearing that went poorly for the troubled man. As reported by Rare, Hunter Biden has gotten himself in a “whopper” of trouble. The son of President Joe Biden has been struggling with legal troubles for a while now. His legal issues range from smoking crack while driving to illegal dealings with China and Ukrainian companies.

One of the most recent hearings Hunter had to sit in for was on his dealings in Ukraine with a company known as Burisma. Hunter’s lawyers believed that, by pleading guilty to two tax misdemeanor charges, they could get him free of the endless remaining charges. The presiding judge was not fooled by the political ploy and sought to uphold the law. Shortly after, Devon Archer, an ex-business partner of Hunter’s testified that Joe Biden was in fact in on Hunter’s treasonous deals when he was Vice President. It was with all of this in mind that Fox posed questions to Jake Auchincloss about Hunter.

Rep. Jake Auchincloss Defends Hunter Biden From “Whopper Of Whataboutism”

Democrat Rep. Jake Auchincloss dismisses the Hunter Biden corruption scandal as an "obsession" and a "whopper of whataboutism" pic.twitter.com/QZ6e5nsWc8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 6, 2023

Without too much insight on the question itself, Jake began to deflect from the Devon findings, diminish the reality of the situation and defend Joe Biden. To do this he stated: “This focus, this obsession, I would say, on Hunter Biden, is really just a whopper of whataboutism. Because the Republicans are trying to deflect, diminish, to defend eh Donald Trump from the grave crime of conspiracy against the constitution of the United States.” The Democrat Congressman continued: “They want the American public to focus on anything other than the man who swore to preserve, protect, and defend the constitution. The constitution that I upheld as a Marine officer and member of Congress, that he [Trump] instead tried to overturn our very democracy…” Naturally giving himself a nice shoutout.

Whatever the purpose of the many Hunter Biden investigations, the legal and political ‘war’ of sorts has so far played out poorly for Auchincloss, Biden, and crew. Hunter seems to be on his way to prison while Trump, even if imprisoned, is far ahead of his political opponents.