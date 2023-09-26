While Republicans have a long way to go with regards to the plan behind cuts to government funding, don’t be fooled by Maxine Water’s defense of education here.

In a recent interview with MSNBC, Democrat Representative, Maxine Waters claimed that “They’re literally, almost eliminating education in this country,” referring to Republicans. For background, Maxine was harping on House Speaker McCarthy being ‘pathetic,’ before she rattled on about the Republican’s budget cut plans.

In an article by The Federalist, it appears that Republicans should spend more time sorting out how these budget cuts will truly work. The wording is too vague and the cuts are unrealistic given the proposed time frame.

Maxine Waters Claims Republicans Are Eliminating Education

Maxine Waters says Republicans are "literally almost eliminating education in this country" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/EzC6b66Yga — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 24, 2023

However, based on an article by Chalkbeat, it turns out that allegedly 80% of federal funding to Title 1 schools would be cut. Though the likelihood of such cuts happening is slim, they noted one of the key curriculums under attack. That would be Critical Race Theory.

This so-called Critical Race Theory is taught under the cover of claiming to teach even the hard to talk about areas of our past as a nation. But what CRT really does is rewrite history and segregate people into classes based on economics and race. CRT is what it claims to fight.

On top of this, CRT is yet another instance of teaching students what to think, rather than teaching students how to think. This method of teaching also has a basis in the belief that all is relative. This belief enables the teachers of Critical Race Theory to re-write history to fit whatever agenda they wish.

While Republicans certainly have room to improve, who is really eliminating education in our country? Having political agendas impressed upon children and students is not education, yet this is the very system that Maxine Waters seems so fearful of losing.