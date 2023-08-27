Public School Teacher Arrested For Stalking Trump’s Son And Threatening To Kill

Tracy Marie Fiorenza, a teacher from Chicago, has taken the attacks on former President Donald Trump to a whole new level.

The deranged 41 year old drove all the way down to Palm Beach Florida to “conduct her own investigation,” of Donald Trump’s son, Barron Trump. She was reported as walking up to Barron’s highschool and asking all sorts of questions about him. As reported by the New York Post, she was seen by a security guard who reported her to the police calling her a “known stalker of a high profile student.”

Tracy’s “investigation” comes after she called the school’s headmaster and said: “I will state that I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Barron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity I get!” The threat is accompanied by many violent posts about Donald Trump, including images of Trump being hung. Additionally, she notified the school at a later date saying: “slam a bullet” in Barron’s head, calling it “self defense.”

The wacky woman has argued that Barron’s school has not been following ‘protocol,’ though police are unsure what protocol she keeps referring to. Whatever the case, she was told to leave the school premises. Later she was found at a nearby gas station by the Secret Service where she was then escorted to her hotel.

After being questioned by the Secret Service and undergoing a trial, she was locked up in an Illinois jail. She may also be transferred to Florida. Being charged for ‘threatening to kill or injure another person in interstate commerce’ could land the looney lady in jail for five years.