Adult Film Star Angela White Opens Up About Her Longest-Ever Sex Session

Popular adult film actress Angela White has revealed the longest sex session she’s ever had, and it’s quite a lengthy one. White has been referred to by many as “the Meryl Streep of porn.”

While a guest on the OnlyStans podcast, White revealed that she once had a sex scene with fellow porn star Manuel Ferrara that lasted approximately 83 minutes. However, she revealed that this was not the longest amount of time she had sex throughout her lifetime.

Angela White Reveals She’s Had Sex for 6 Hours

White shocked host Glenny Balls when she revealed the highest number of hours she spent having sex in a single session. She stated, “The longest I’ve had sex for is like six hours.”

White continued to dish on her intimate moment, saying, “It wasn’t, like, just penetrative sex for six hours. We were fooling around for six hours and having sex, making out, some oral, some cuddles, some cuddle-f**king, some railing, like it goes in and out – it wasn’t just bam bam bam for six hours.”

White mentioned that she and the unnamed sexual partner only took breaks to use the bathroom or to have a drink of water. White claimed that she did not film the experience and that it was solely for personal pleasure. She also stated that the man she reached this sexual milestone with was “some random dude,” but that he “really matched her sexual energy.”

White reportedly earns between $59.4k and $99.0k per month from OnlyFans, where she has over 11k followers. White is originally from Australia but has made a name for herself as an adult film actress in Los Angeles, and has been inducted into the AVN Hall of Fame. In addition to OnlyFans, White is very popular on social media, having currently garnered 9.5 million followers on Instagram and 1.5 million followers on TikTok.