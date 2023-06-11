Influencer Shares Her Own ‘Anti-Cheating Hack’ that Works 100 Percent

Influencer Jana Hocking has penned a New York Post article that describes her foolproof plan on how to stop your partner from cheating. Hocking, who currently holds over 28k followers on Instagram, states that the best way for a woman to stop her man from cheating is to give him sexual pleasure before he leaves the house.

Hocking’s piece begins with the influencer and columnist stating, “It’s Friday night and I’m planning a heavenly solo night in. I’ve got the heater pumped up nice and cozy, I’ve got my favorite candle lit, I’ve got my Netflix picked out and my Uber Eats delivery is sorted. I should be getting into my soft, overworn PJs and popping on a face mask, but instead, I’ve got a sexy little bra and panties set on and I’m applying perfume liberally. Why? Because my man-of-the-moment is going on a boy’s night, and I have a plan. Some might call it slightly twisted, others ridiculous, but I think most of you will call it savvy.”

Influencer’s Controversial Way to Stop a Man From Cheating

Hocking adds, “You see, he’s dropping his car off at my place first and heading out after he says a quick hello. What he doesn’t know is that quick hello is going to turn into a literal quickie. I’m doing this for two reasons. One, because he is ridiculously sexy, and just the sight of him makes me want to drop to my knees … and two, because I’m using a cheating prevention strategy.”

In her article, Hocking reveals that she learned of this hack from listening to The Kyle and Jackie O Show. Hocking writes that she heard Kyle Sandilands say, “Here’s a tip – sorry, fellas, I’m going to throw you under the bus, ladies, if your guy goes out a lot, like every Friday with the boys, and you think, ‘Oh, I’m not liking this’, make sure he goes out balls empty. Balls empty means he ain’t going to do anything, he’s not going to look at anyone.”

Hocking’s post continues “So is it crazy to try this sexy little hack before your man heads out for a night of chest-thumping, and beer-skolling? Nope.” The influencer soon states that she asked a male friend what he thought of her hack, and he apparently thought it was a stroke of genius.

Hocking writes that her friend said, “100 percent that method works. Pamela Anderson could offer herself up on a plate, but if I’ve just emptied my ball sack, she doesn’t stand a chance. All I want is a back scratch and some sleep”.

Hocking ends her piece by writing, “So sure, you might call this hack slightly toxic, but trust a gal who has seen some things during her single years… So whip out those sexy knickers girls. It’s worth it.”