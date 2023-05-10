Australian Woman Survived 5 Days in Bushland Thanks to Wine and Candy

A 48-year-old Australian woman was rescued on May 5 after being stranded in the Mitta Mitta bushland. The woman, who has only been identified as “Lillian,” had to live on wine and candy for five days after finding herself stuck out in vast lands in the state of Victoria.

Lillian became stuck in the Australian bushland when she was beginning a day trip to visit loved ones and made a wrong turn. Soon, she found her vehicle stuck in the mud. Lillian could not walk due to underlying health issues, so she stayed in her car and kept warm by taking advantage of the vehicle’s heater. The Mitta Mitta bushland went down to 35 degrees during the time Lillian was stranded.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Stranded Woman Rescued From Australian Bushland

Footage that has been shared on Twitter depicts the woman being rescued. In the video, viewers can see Lillian waving her hands as a helicopter spots her. As the video ends, police officers take the woman by her hands to safety. The video is accompanied by the text, “See the moment Air Wing located a woman, who was missing for five days in dense bushland. Yesterday afternoon, Air Wing was conducting a sweep of the hilly terrain when they spotted Lillian’s car at the end of a dirt road in the Mitta Mitta bushland.”

Lillian reportedly does not drink but brought wine and candy for the guests she was visiting. The wine was the only liquid Lillian had to stay hydrated for the five days she found herself lost in the wilderness, and she drank the whole bottle. Lillian was treated for dehydration, but she seems to be in good condition otherwise.

Lillian was reported missing by her family on April 30. Officials started a search for the woman, but bad weather negatively impacted it. While speaking to News 7 before Lillian was found, Police spokesperson Chris Parr said, “The area is so vast. If you can imagine, we’re talking about hundreds of kilometers that Lillian might be in. We don’t have a starting point at the moment.” After Lillian was found, police sergeant Martin Torpey stated, “After being lost in the bush for five days, she was extremely relieved and grateful to see us, and we were just as happy to see her.”