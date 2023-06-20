Hilarious Video Shows Man Pouring Drink All Over Smelly Plane Passenger’s Feet

A hilarious viral TikTok posted by danielgreen2426 depicts a passenger on a plane getting what’s coming to them when they placed their sock-clad foot underneath their seat, into the space of the person in front of them. In the video, the other passenger is seen pouring a sugary drink on the disrespectful person’s foot.

The 38-second-long video has currently garnered over 373k views on TikTok. The TikTok holds the caption, “Woman on the plane behind me kept putting her smelly feet under me….. She then stopped.”

Passenger on Plane Learns About Personal Space

In the video, the unidentified woman has her foot resting on the bottom of the other passenger’s seat. The woman’s foot is clad in a dirty Puma sock that looks as if it hasn’t been washed in weeks. The woman wiggles her foot back and forth, and from the looks of it, it seems as though the sock is emitting a strong and unpleasant odor.

After becoming annoyed with the woman’s actions, danielgreen2426 pours a small drop of what appears to be soda onto the woman’s foot. She keeps her foot on the man’s footrest, but he soon pours more of the liquid onto the woman’s big toe. Based on her foot movements, the woman seems confused, and eventually moves her foot back into her own space.

This is just one of many recent cases of passengers on airplanes behaving without any courtesy to their fellow passengers. In April of last year, a woman named Angie spoke to Newsweek about how a fellow passenger on a plane took off his shoes and placed his feet on her armrest. The woman told the outlet, “I put my armrest up and ignored him and smiled to myself. They kept their foot there for maybe 5-10 minutes? I thought it was rude and the total opposite of manners. That’s why your parents tell you to keep your legs down at the dinner table. Not up!”

This past May, it was reported that a woman put her bare feet on a tray table during a flight from Seattle to Orange County. On another recent flight, a man posted footage of another man using a protector on the plane to watch 2000’s The Patriot. Douglas Lazickirk‘s Instagram Reel is captioned, “This guy set up a projector screen and started playing a film mid flight. I’ve seen it all.”