NFL Defensive End Myles Garrett Mows Down The Competition At Youth Football Camp (Video)

At the youth football camp put on by Myles Garrett himself, the star athlete and Cleveland Browns defensive end showed no mercy to his young opponents.

At six foot four and weighing in at 272 pounds, Myles towered over the barely elementary school aged children. Little did these kids know that they were about to experience an NFL player in ‘game-mode.’

The drill was set, as the three young guys got into position. The line-up consisted of a wide receiver, a quarterback named CJ, and the lineman who had the dreaded job of defending against Myles Garrett. As reported by Whiskeyriff, the rest of the camp, the campers, coaches and all looked on with great anticipation.

Love this. No mercy from Myles Garrett.



— Will Burge (@WillBurge) June 27, 2023

A coach with a microphone gave instructions to CJ, then the quarterback gave the count: “down, set, hut!” With that the play was off. The little lineman grinned as he was certain to have Myles locked down. Nope! Myles moved with serious speed as he mowed down the kid. The once confident lineman flew to the ground as the defensive end lunged at CJ. Myles’ rush battered CJ as he went up to deflect the pass.

Within three seconds Myles had pancaked a lineman, disrupted the play, blocked and recovered the pass. In the incredible display, Myles stunned the audience and even ran the ball back for a pick six. The children were no match for the professional athlete. The crowd went wild cheering for Myles.

Although the three kids could not stop Myles, they gave it their best shot, but next time they should pick on someone their own size. To be fair, if they were looking for professional training, it appears they came to the right place.