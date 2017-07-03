Lose weight fast with an aggressive “Attack Cardio” workout plan designed by one of Hollywood’s most intimidating men

Feeling chubby, sluggish, and overweight? Worried about your overall appearance? Well fret no more, because Hollywood tough-guy turned personal trainer Vinnie Jones is here to whip your ass into shape real quick — and he’ll beat the crap out of you in the process!

Jones is known for his roles in films like “Snatch,” “Gone in 60 Seconds” and “X-Men: The Last Stand,” but he’s decided to put his acting career on the shelf to help you get in shape — and his methods are far from orthodox, as this excellent Funny or Die sketch demonstrates.





Basically, Vinnie will scare and beat you up so much that you’ll have no choice but to flee every time you see him. All the extra running will have you dropping that excess weight in no time!

Good luck! And be vigilant — Vinnie could be anywhere.