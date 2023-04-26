5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

Here’s what you missed yesterday, in case you weren’t able to visit us.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Top Stories You Should Know

azcentral.com AP

The hosts of CNN This Morning were back on air Tuesday, following the announcement of Don Lemon’s departure the day before. They commented on the surprising news and wished their former colleague the best in his future endeavors.

“We do begin with news about this show,” Poppy Harlow shared. “As you may have heard yesterday, CNN parted ways with anchor Don Lemon.”

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Former MMA fighter Laura Sanko may not be throwing punches anymore, but her Instagram post still left her followers reeling! The 40-year-old shared a sunny beach selfie in an eye-catching orange bikini, with the straps of her top cheekily tucked under her arms to show off her shoulders.

Getty Images

The Olsen twins were the stars of the sitcom Full House for all eight seasons. Bob Saget played Danny Tanner and John Stamos was Jesse Katsopolis. Now, Stamos is revealing that the twins almost didn’t get the role.

On Monday’s episode of the ‘Good Guys’ podcast, Josh Peck and Ben Soffer interviewed John Stamos. Stamos shared that in the very first episode of the show, he was in a scene with Dave Coulier (who played Joey). Unfortunately, he had difficulty working with the twins.

Sony Pictures Entertainment

The violent new red band trailer for The Equalizer 3 has just dropped, and in the final minute, movie buffs are given a little treat. One of the last scenes of the trailer depicts Denzel Washington, the film’s hero, having a sit-down lunch with a character played by Dakota Fanning.

Fanning starred opposite Washington in the action thriller Man on Fire when she was just about 10 years old. This will be the first time the two stars have reunited for a film in 19 years.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

In a new stand-up comedy special on Netflix, John Mulaney opens up about one of the lowest points in his life. Titled John Mulaney: Baby J, the set begins, “The past couple years, I’ve done a lot of work on myself.” However, the star revealed to the crowd at Boston Symphony Hall that this wouldn’t have been possible without an intervention from his friends in December 2020.