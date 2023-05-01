5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

Videos by Rare

Top Stories You Should Know

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix/Harry Langdon/Getty Images

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill has opened up about his fondest memories of the late icon Robin Williams. In his new memoir, Did I Ever Tell You This?, Neill described Williams as both the “funniest” and the “saddest” person he’d ever met.

During a recent appearance on the “Basic!” podcast, comedian John Mulaney revealed that if things had gone differently, he would have been the one to replace Jon Stewart as the host of The Daily Show in 2015 instead of Trevor Noah. However, Noah was ultimately chosen for the role and recently stepped down after hosting the show for seven years.

Early Friday morning, Liza Burke, a University of Georgia senior who suffered a brain hemorrhage while vacationing in Mexico during spring break, passed away due to a brain tumor. “Following a six-week battle with a previously-undiagnosed brain tumor, Liza transitioned into the next realm peacefully while being cared for by friends and family. Heaven is undoubtedly rejoicing at her arrival,” her obituary read.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ weekend co-anchor, Janai Norman, has revealed that she and her husband are anticipating their third child. She went on to reveal that she was shocked about the news since she wasn’t the first one to find out about the pregnancy.

Barry King/WireImage

Matthew Lawrence shared that he was let go from an agency because he refused to stay in a director’s hotel room when he was asked to take off his clothes. The 43-year-old sat down for a chat on the Brotherly Love podcast with Joey and Andrew Lawrence. The trio discussed personal experiences in the spotlight and #MeToo movement.