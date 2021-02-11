Who isn’t a fan of the incredibly talented and hilarious Tina Fey? The well-renowned actress and comedian is known for her role as Liz Lemon in 30 Rock and as the first female head writer on Lorne Michael’s NBC Saturday Night Live in New York. But if you’ve seen her in Hollywood as much as she’s been on screen all these years, you might’ve noticed a faint facial scar on the left side of her face. So what’s the story behind that?

In the mid-70s, when Elizabeth Stamatina Fey, better known as “Tina Fey,” was only 5-years-old, she was living in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. A stranger suddenly attacked her, coming out of nowhere. Fey’s husband Jeff Richmond told Vanity Fair, “It was in, like, the front yard of her house, and somebody who just came up, and she just thought somebody marked her with a pen.”

How Tina Fey Got Her Left Cheek’s Scar

Fey never talked about her scar much because she didn’t want to seem like she was using it for publicity, and she definitely didn’t need the publicity. She said, “It’s impossible to talk about it without somehow seemingly exploiting it and glorifying it,” and kept it pretty straightforward about what had happened in her book Bossypants, explaining how Upper Darby police still had no idea who could’ve been the perpetrator. Nevertheless, Fey never really let the traumatic situation affect her growth.

BossyPants by Tina Fey

“I was a very confident little kid. It’s really almost like I’m kind of able to forget about it, until I was on-camera,” she said, and Richmond believes that if anything, it helped Fey become as successful as she is now. He said, “That scar was fascinating to me,” he said. “… I think it really informs the way she thinks about her life. When you have that kind of thing happen to you, that makes you scared of certain things, that makes you frightened of different things, your comedy comes out in a different kind of way, and it also makes you feel for people.”

And although this isn’t the first time Fey has been questioned about her facial scar, she’s still known to take pictures from her right side, which she deems as the better side.

Fey, an alumnusi of Upper Darby High School and the Second City theater troupe, is most known for her role as the SNL cast member who parodied politicians such as Sarah Palin. She is also famously known for her roles in Baby Mama, Date Night, Mean Girls, Valentine’s Day, and more. She is a multi-Emmy award winner and will be hosting the Golden Globes this year with Amy Poehler, as the ultimate dynamic comedy duo.

Tina Fey and Jimmy Fallon on Saturday Night Live “Weekend Update”