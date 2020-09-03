Top Doctor Suggests Wearing a Mask During Sex to Avoid Getting COVID-19

It’s no secret that people have been going crazy during the pandemic due to the lockdown and the social distancing rules. I think it’s safe to say that sex during a pandemic can be quite complicated, especially if you don’t know that person. Which is why some people have opted out for sex dolls and sex toys which apparently are in high demand right now because you have to do what you have to do. But one of Canada’s top doctors, who is all in favor of sex, believes that the best way to have sex during this COVID-19 pandemic is to wear a face mask during it to stop the spread of the virus.

Yes Dr. Theresa Tam, who is Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, issued quite a hilarious public statement on staying safe from the virus when engaging in several sexual activities. She admitted that sexual health is quite an important part of our overall health, but it can be complicated in the time of COVID-19. She says the risk of the virus increases when sexual partners are engaging with people outside their household. Which I mean, yes, that makes sense if you look at it that way.

Canada’s top doctor dispensed some important sexual education today for those attempting to date during a pandemic: consider wearing a mask during sex.https://t.co/t2wEYV2QRS — CTV News (@CTVNews) September 3, 2020

She stated, “The lowest risk sexual activity during Covid-19 involves yourself alone.” But, she did suggest that if you were going to be going outside and sleeping with random strangers, to partake in aa number of steps to reduce the higher risk which includes avoiding face-to-face contact or closeness. Obviously a trusting relationship should be established in the first place and sex partners should consider using a face mask that covers your mouth and nose. Also, let’s not forget about the hand sanitizer and alcohol wipes. She stated,

“Current evidence indicates there is a very low likelihood of contracting the novel coronavirus through semen or vaginal fluids. However, even if the people involved do not have any COVID-19 symptoms, sexual activity with new partners does increase your risk of getting or passing Covid-19 through close contact, like kissing.”

If it hasn’t been obvious to you, she also noted that sex should be avoided if either person has COVID-19, suggesting that one limits their us of “alcohol or other substances so you and your partners are able to make safe decisions.” She also obviously gave other health advice saying for us to continue practicing safe sex which includes using condoms and knowing if the other person has any type of disease.

Advertisement

Girl they barely wear condoms https://t.co/iVhawMoUwi — jazmine (@midcenturymoxie) September 3, 2020

So there you have it, folks, in order to not get sick and avoid that COVID-19 risk while engaging in some “physical intimacy”, lower your number of sexual partners, do not kiss someone you don’t know, or just skip kissing overall. If you do decide to partake in some “fun time” make sure both of you wear face masks or have a sort of face covering. Oh, and also don’t sleep with strangers. Because you never know if they have COVID. Stay safe, animals.