As the fight against the coronavirus continues, the world watches closely how certain groups of people are adjusting accordingly. One way a specific group is “fighting” the pandemic, is by blowing the “wind of God” through a camera screen, claiming that viewers who are infected by COVID-19 can touch their screens and be healed.

Yes, American televangelist Kenneth Copeland has kept the wave going for Christian megachurches to keep protesting why they believe they should still be holding their massive services, disregarding the “stay-at-home” order against COVID-19.

Considering he’s a Trump supporter, it’s ironic that he has not only encouraged this but also encouraged still tithing regardless of people losing their jobs,. As the government is urging people to stay at home as much as possible, why would someone who supports the current state of the government and go against the orders? It makes just as much sense as proclaiming that blowing the “wind of God” will heal someone through a tv screen.

"[God]'s already done something about it. He already laid COVID-19 on Jesus 2,000 years ago, and by grace it's time for you to receive your healing right now and your absolute immunity and protection. Amen." —Kenneth Copeland #KCMEVENT #VirtualVictoryCampaign — Kenneth Copeland (@CopelandNetwork) April 3, 2020

Based in Texas, the Kenneth Copeland Ministries megachurch proclaimed that the coronavirus pandemic will be over sooner than later because the prayers of Christians all over the country have “overwhelmed it.” Before he blew into the camera, he said, “I blow the wind of God on you. You are destroyed forever, and you’ll never be back. Thank you, God. Let it happen. Cause it to happen.” Then led a chant with other members of his church that went, “Wind, almighty, strong, south wind, Heat: Burn this thing, in the name of Jesus. I say, you bow your knees. You fall on your face.”

Advertisement

He also claimed that those who are against President Trump “opened the door” for the virus with their “displays of hate” against him. He demanded that a “vaccination come immediately”, but I’m not sure how much “demanding” will get things done if they keep congregating.

Advertisement

It’s one thing to have faith that things will get better eventually and to pray for healing. But it’s another to demand things into existence while the rest of the world is obviously working on it and to go against not congregating because you think you’re above it. I think I’m going to pray for extra wisdom for these guys.