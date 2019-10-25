Talk about a real family crisis. A mom took her daughter to court, better yet TV court, for having sex on her bed and breaking it. According to Australian mom Nicole, her partner and her were away for the week and her daughter Rhiannon was house-sitting for them. The mom told her daughter to take the spare room, but when she got back it was clear that the daughter had taken the master bedroom instead.

Why? Well, the mom said when she returned, the house was a total mess and when she went upstairs to her bedroom found that her bed was broken. The mom stated, “I felt very violated by the fact that you broke it, and didn’t actually care that she broke it.”

The mother confessed all this on an Australian TV show called “Trial by Kyle”, which is similar to Judge Judy here in the United States. She demanded her daughter pay $2,099 for a replacement bed, which kind of seems a little bit over-the-top, but hey it’s a TV show. That’s fine with me, I guess.

Apparently, the situation got so bad at home with a daughter not wanting to pay her back, that they barely talk to one another now. Nicole stated that she was getting married in 9 weeks and her daughter is supposed to be her bridesmaid, but they can barely speak two words to each other because of her lack of responsibility.

As expected, the daughter was not shy about her, let’s call it intense passion, in which she snapped the wooden slats of her mom’s bed. When Judge Kyle asked why she didn’t just sleep in the other bed, she responded that her other friends were in the other room, and insisted she shouldn’t pay.

Mom takes daughter to court for breaking her bed during sex https://t.co/PC1XkZplaT pic.twitter.com/vylCFRcRCM — New York Post (@nypost) October 25, 2019

How did this whole situation end up you ask? Well, Judge Kyle ultimately took the mom’s side and ordered the daughter to pay for the bed because she did break it, and I guess you can say it is a bit of a violation.

I don’t know, this to me just seems dumb. Whether it did happen in real life or not, I guess the audience got a few laughs out of it. But if I was that daughter, I wouldn’t sleep in my mom’s bed let alone have sex in it. That’s just gross. But hey, that’s not my life.