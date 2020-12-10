When I was a kid, I used to make reindeer food to scatter all over the yard. I mean, if I have to leave milk and cookies out for Santa’s big butt, the least I can do is leave some treats for Rudolph and the gang. Anyway, it was a super cute idea, but where the heck was reindeer poop when I was a kid? I totally missed out!

Reindeer poop is another DIY recipe that’s all part of getting kiddos in the Christmas spirit. Many people make reindeer poop cookies and snowman poop cupcakes with chocolate chips, mini marshmallows, peanut butter, powdered sugar, and white chocolate. However, we’re going to skip all of the cooking and go the no-bake route with some good ol’ reindeer poop from Amazon! (Hey, Christmas is creeping up!)

This bag is full of reindeer poop! Well, chocolate covered almonds. Gift your favorite kids a bag of reindeer poop to get them ready for Christmas! This hilarious gag gift will make little ones laugh. Grab a few bags for the family Christmas party.

Yep, they’re just chocolate covered almonds, but the bag is what makes it a great novelty gift. Snap a picture of your grandchildren holding their bags of reindeer poop! They’ll love looking back at the photos many years from now. Adults will also love them!

A customer gave the reindeer poop a five-star rating and said, “I bought these for my adult kids for stocking stuffers and everyone loved them and thought they were cute.”

Okay, this is kind of mean, but you could always place this in a naughty kid’s stocking instead of giving them coal! Merry Christmas, y’all! For Christmas recipes, check out our friends over at Wide Open Eats.