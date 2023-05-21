Reba McEntire And Boyfriend Rex Linn Have Adorable Nicknames For Each Other

Reba McEntire may have been introduced as the “Queen of Country” on The Jennifer Hudson Show, but the singer revealed that her boyfriend calls her something else.

On a recent episode of the talk show, the Reba star opened up about her relationship with actor Rex Linn, telling the story of how she got her adorable nickname.

“He’s a handsome rascal,” said McEntire, before revealing that she’s known Linn since they met in 1991 on the set of The Gambler. It wasn’t until many, many years later that they made a romantic connection.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Reba McEntire Reveals the Cute Story Behind Her Pet Name

“In January of 2020, before COVID, I was doing Young Sheldon, Rex was doing Young Sheldon, so was Melissa Peterman, who played Barbra Jean on the Reba show,” the country music star recalled. “So Rex texted me, ‘You gonna be in town?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘Let’s go to dinner.'”

After enjoying a meal together, the group made their way to a wine bar where wait staff tried to entice them with appetizers. McEntire enthusiastically raised her hand at the mention of tater tots.

“Rex said, ‘That’s your nickname from here on out: Tater Tot,'” the My Kind of Country singer recounted.

When host Jennifer Hudson asked to hear Linn’s nickname, McEntire told her it was “Sugar Tot.”

“We’re the Tots, Sugar and Tater!” the musician joked, to which Hudson replied, “That is adorable.”

“We’ve been together ever since,” McEntire concluded. “He’s a sweetheart.”

The two singers also discussed Reba McEntire’s appearance on The Voice as a Mega Mentor and working with beloved country star Blake Shelton.

Reba McEntire and Blake Shelton in 2015. Tibrina Hobson/WireImage via Getty Images.

“Blake is a character, as you know,” said McEntire, “We’re both Oklahomans.”

The Read My Mind artist revealed that Shelton specifically requested her to return as a Mega Mentor on his 23rd and final season of the show, since she’d also been one of the very first stars to fill that role.

Reba McEntire will be replacing Blake Shelton on the 24th season of The Voice.