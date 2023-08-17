While discussing the Maui fires on CNN, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre hit a tipping point.

Videos by Rare

The reporter was trying to get a straight answer from Karine Jean-Pierre about President Joe Biden’s response. Rather, Joe Biden’s delayed response to visiting the survivors of the terrible disaster. The White House Press Secretary has consistently shared that Biden had not yet traveled to Hawaii so that he would not get in the way of disaster relief. The move left many wondering if he would ever show up.

President Biden and his wife Jill have been scheduled to go visit the survivors, local government officials, and first responders on Monday of next week. Although they plan to visit, many still criticize the delayed reaction. The CNN reporter’s questioning turned out to be the last straw for Jean-Pierre.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Snaps At CNN Reporter

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "If you know this president, you know how much he cares about people!"



On Sunday, Biden literally said "no comment" when he was asked about the death toll of the Maui wildfires. pic.twitter.com/WXMMtssTsq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 16, 2023

As seen in the video of the interview on CNN, provided by RNC Research, the Press Secretary was not too thrilled to discuss the subject. She started by saying: “We see the President, if you know the President, you know how much he cares about people, you know how much he cares about folks who have lost so much.” Addressing the reporter directly she continued: “You have covered him Phill, you know how he deals with these types of unfortunate situations.”

Biden has been fairly consistent in the way he handles such situations. Whether it be with the investigation of his son Hunter Biden, the endless indictments of former President Donald Trump, or the heart wrenching disaster in Hawaii, Biden has consistently said: “No comment.” Despite moving on from the initial “no comment” response, and announcing a visit to Maui, the survivors reportedly are not so keen on him actually showing up.

As reported by the New York Post, locals don’t like the idea of Biden coming to town. Many have had an obnoxiously difficult time getting federal aid following the devastation. Due to this, not many will be too inspired, much less thrilled if President Biden shows up. Looks like Biden just can’t win while running a train wreck of an organization. Even Karine Jean-Pierre appears to be weary of answering for the Biden Administration.