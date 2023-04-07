68-Year-Old Spanish TV Star Reveals She Had a Surrogate Baby With Son’s Sperm

Ana Obregón, a TV star in Spain, has come under fire in her home country for using the sperm of her deceased son for surrogacy. Obregón told Spanish magazine Hola! that she adopted her biological granddaughter, who is named Ana Sandra.

In Spain, surrogacy is illegal, with the media referring to the practice as “womb renting.” Obregón’s son Aless Lequio García tragically passed away from cancer in 2020 at the age of 27. Obregón first told media outlets only that she adopted a child via surrogacy, but later revealed the whole truth.

Spanish Actress Under Fire for New Baby

Obregón soon revealed that her late son had his sperm frozen before starting chemotherapy treatments. She claimed that it was his dream to have a child, something she wanted to keep alive. Obregón further told Hola!, “He communicated this to his father and I a week before he died. It’s called a holographic testament that’s produced when a person, in front of witnesses, expresses their last wishes.”

Obregón is currently raising her son’s baby in Miami, as of March 20. The actress apparently started the surrogacy process the day after her son’s death.

Besides surrogacy in itself being controversial in Spain and the strange circumstances of Obregón’s surrogacy process, one of the reasons Obregón is under such scrutiny for the birth of her granddaughter is that she decided to go public with the story. Media personality Verónica Fumanal recently released a viral clip where she talked about Obregón’s situation, saying “You benefit financially from this and you deprive from this creature that’s just days old of the only thing she has – her privacy, her right to privacy.”

Obregón posted the cover of Hola! on Instagram, which is a photo of herself and her granddaughter. She also stated, “My Aless: I swore I would save you from cancer, and I failed you. I promised you I’d bring your daughter into the world and here she is in my arms. When I hug her, it’s an indescribable feeling because it’s as if I were hugging you again. I swear that I will take care of her with the infinite love that I have to give, and from heaven, you will help me. You are the love of my life in heaven and your daughter is the love of my life on earth. I love you to death. Mom ❤️.”