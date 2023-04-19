Female Boxer and Influencer Reveals Insane OnlyFans Earnings and ‘Freak’ Requests

Ebanie Bridges may have started her career as a professional boxer, but she now is a full-time OnlyFans model. Bridges has revealed that she can garner up to $2000 every half hour from doing OnlyFans full-time.

Bridges has a fruitful boxing career, hailing as the women’s IBF bantamweight champion, and has won 9 out of 10 fights that she participated in. She claims that as a full-time OnlyFans model, she doesn’t have to share anything too explicit to be successful.

Female Boxer Turned OnlyFans Model Ebanie Bridges

While speaking to The Daily Telegraph about her newfound career, Bridges said, “I was the first female boxer on OnlyFans, but now you’ve got Mikaela Mayer, Siniesa Estrada, guys like Devin Haney, Derek Chisora, Andy Ruiz, a whole bunch of influencers that are using it.”

Bridges continued, saying, “It’s not porn, it’s moving away from porn. OnlyFans knows that I’m a bit of a pioneer and that if I did it, others would do it, and that’s what happened. There is a stigma around it but it’s not porn, I put everyday stuff on there that I would post on social media anyway, but now I’m getting paid for it. I am a boxer, but I box twice a year. Two paycheques a year is nothing. I’m not getting millions, like the men, off boxing, so I’d be dumb not to maximize what I can earn elsewhere.”

Bridges then opened up about some of the strange requests she receives from subscribers. The Australian boxer said, “I’ve got freaks that want to buy my dirty socks and buy my bathwater, I rinse them for it, I’ll take your money. I don’t have time for it, but if I did put my bathwater in a jar I could sell it. Some of these paypig guys, these findom [financial domination] guys, I can get two grand in half an hour from them. I’ve had people just want to pay for my bills. They’re honoured to give me their money, they feel privileged to give me their loser money. That’s what they say, ‘I feel so privileged to give you my pathetic, weak, loser money’. Well, give me another $50 [£40], then. I have a few of them, that’s what OnlyFans is good for.”

