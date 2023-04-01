Influencer Jazmen Jafar Leaves Law Career for OnlyFans, Says She Makes More Money

A career as an attorney often results in a nice paycheck but also tends to require lots of hours.

So why not work less hours and make more money? That is what Jazmen Jafar, 27, said she has done by becoming an OnlyFans model.

Yes, she goes by the name of Jazmen Jafar on the platform — a play on Princess Jasmine and Jafar characters of Disney’s Aladdin fame.

Anyway, she said she was making about $75,000 a year as an attorney. She sometimes makes that in one month on OnlyFans, she added.

Good work if you can find it. At first, though, she had to both practice law and create her OnlyFans page.

“I was working at the law firm during the day and at night I would come home and film content,” she said, via Yahoo Finance. “I’d film all weekend too. It was always awkward going into the office on Monday and colleagues would ask how I spent my weekend and I’d say, ‘Just relaxing indoors.'”

But she was actually doing something that might be considered more scandalous.

Hence, the reasons why her family may not understand the change in careers. After all, law is a respected career choice. OnlyFans model? Yeah, not so much. Not always anyway.

“The world is really changing, and the traditional career paths are not what they used to be,” Jafar said. “Back in the day, jobs like lawyer, engineer, and doctor were what brought you money and stability, but now, with the internet, there’s endless possibilities with what you can do.”

Without a doubt.

“Many people don’t realize that a lot of lawyers are miserable, and I’m often told I’m crazy for leaving a law job to be a sex worker, but it’s only people that have a glamorized view of being a lawyer that don’t understand my decision,” Jafar added.

She doesn’t intend to stop with OnlyFans, it seems. Jafar would also like to branch off into other forms of content creation. What she doesn’t want to do is go back to practicing law.

“My goal is to break some of the stigma and stereotypes surrounding sex work and show people that it’s not a last resort,” she said. “For me, it’s a first resort, because I had a well-paid job that I could’ve done for the rest of my life. I chose this because I wanted freedom and happiness.”